Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan wishes the state on Ugadi, wishes all prosperity for people

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the people of Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu people all over the world on the occasion of Ugadi the Telugu new year. The chief minister has wished that there should be enough rains in the coming year as well and farmers should benefit.

"The three regions of the state should be prosperous; every village and town should be filled with joy and may our cultural traditions flourish forever," YS Jagan said. He wished that the coronavirus may disappear from the world on this occasion.

‌ప్ర‌పంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్నతెలుగు వారందరికీ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. షడ్రుచుల ఉగాదితో ప్రారంభమయ్యే ప్లవ నామ సంవత్సరంలో ప్ర‌తి ఇల్లూ సుఖ సంతోషాల‌తో క‌ళ‌క‌ళ‌లాడాలని, ఈ ఏడాది కూడా సమృద్ధిగా వాన‌లు కుర‌వాలని, క‌రోనా పీడ శాశ్వ‌తంగా విర‌గ‌డ కావాల‌ని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నా.#HappyUgadi — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 13, 2021





The year of Sri Plava Nama, which begins with the Ugadi should be filled with longevity, prosperity and happiness throughout the every household. The Chief Minister hoped that everyone would celebrate this festival traditionally.