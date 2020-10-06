Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt. to introduce semester system from primary education

It is known that the central government has introduced a new national education policy. Accordingly, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has completely changed the syllabus. The State Educational Research Institute has done a huge exercise on the new syllabus and examined primary education systems of almost ten countries. In addition, the new syllabus was designed by examining the SCERT syllabus from 15 states in the country.

In this context, Andhra Pradesh Education Commissioner Chinna Veerabhadrudu said, "The State Educational Research Institute has played a key role in formulating the new syllabus as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. To this end, the education system being implemented in different states was examined and the educational policies of many countries such as the United States and Australia were also studied." Thus created about 84 types of textbooks and 63 workbooks from class one to class six. It has also printed textbooks in Tamil, Oriya, Kannada and Urdu mediums as well.

On the other hand, for the first time in the country, the semester system from class one is being introduced in AP from this academic year. Accordingly, the textbooks are divided into three semesters. Also on one page in Telugu .on another page in English by printing books designed to make sense of English teaching. "In addition, we have given the highest priority to Telugu. We have introduced 116 poets in the curriculum and made workbooks available to students and handbooks to teachers and parents," he said. Chinna Veerabhadrudu also said that textbooks are designed with colourful toys to attract students.

Madhusudan Rao, Director, Government Textbook Printing, said that the Department of Education has taken special care from the design to the printing of textbooks. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Apart from finalizing the tenders by last October, we have identified 55 printing presses at the state level and have taken care to ensure timely printing of text books through them." In addition, we have set up five special teams to monitor these and monitor them ourselves. We have distributed textbooks to high schools by the end of March at a record level and to primary schools by June.

Education Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh said that many reforms were being carried out in the education department in line with the ideas of Chief Minister YS Jagan. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Creating a syllabus in a way that makes our students competitive at the international level is one task, while being able to print them in a timely manner and deliver them to students is another task," he said. He said there is no doubt that the Andhra Pradesh Department of Education has made history in this regard. We will provide the textbooks to the students along with the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Kit which will be launched on the 8th of this month.