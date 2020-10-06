Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders Zakia Khanum and P Suresh takes oath as MLCs

Penumatsa Suresh and Zakia Khanum were sworn in as YSR Congress MLCs. Legislative Council Chairman Sharif administered the oath of office to the duo. Deputy CM Pushpasreevani, Amzath Bhasha, Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy, MLAs Appala Naidu, Jogi Ramesh, Malladi Vishnu and MLC Venugopal Reddy were present on the occasion.

Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on this occasion that CM Jagan has followed a special style in the selection of MLCs. For the first time in history, a minority woman, Zakia Khanum, was sent to the Legislative Council. Suresh, the son of Sabashiva Raju, who was with Jagan from the first day was given the opportunity. The two choices proved that Jagan Mohan Reddy preferred those who believed in the party.

Deputy CM Anjad Basha said that MLC post to minority women are a testament to CM Jagan's love for minorities. In the history of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan is the first person to honour a Muslim woman with MLC. "The entire Muslim community applauds CM Jagan," Amzath Basha said.

On the other hand, Minister Pushpasreevani said Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju led the YSR Congress Party in Vizianagaram district. "CM Jaganmohan Reddy has once again proved that he recognizes those who believe in the party; activists in the state have instilled respect in all," Pushpasreevani said. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has proved that he is biased towards women by giving a chance to a minority woman to be an MLC.