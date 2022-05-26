Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP's bus yatra begins in Srikakulam, to brief public on welfare schemes

The Andhra Pradesh ministers started the bus yatra under the name Samajika Nyayaberi by laying flowers and paying homage to the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy statue at Srikakulam on Thursday morning. Commenting on the bus Yatra, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao recalled that before the arrival of Independence in the country, the SC, ST and BC communities have been fighting for a share in governance and opined that for the first time, 74 per cent SC, ST, BC and minorities made ministers. "YS Jagan is the only chief minister in the history to be able to do that," he said.



He said 82 per cent of government schemes are given to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and opined that the chief minister has made these communities live with dignity in the society. "We are making a bus Yatra that should stand as a living testimony to the what government is doing to public," he said.

Later, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju said, CM Jagan is a social reformer who is working for the betterment of BCs, SCs and STs. He said that women are being given equal opportunities in those categories. "The whole country is watching the decision of CM Jagan and we are taking a bus yatra to explain the facts to the people, "he said.