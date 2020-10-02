Andhra Pradesh’s Coronavirus cases tally reaches 7 lakh mark

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: AP State on Thursday crossed another grim milestone of seven lakh coronavirus cases though the spread of the pandemic has been on a declining trend over the past few days.

It took 14 days for the state to add one lakh cases from six to seven whereas the previous four lakhs came in a 10-day span each.

The state's Covid-19 tally crossed six lakh on September 17. The state's Covid-19 aggregate now reached 7,00,235 after 6,751 new cases were added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The latest bulletin said 7,297 patients also recovered, taking the gross to 6,36,508.

The overall toll climbed to 5,869 following 41 fresh fatalities, the bulletin added.