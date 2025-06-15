Andhra to give free coaching to one lakh students for JEE, NEET

The government of Andhra Pradesh has launched an initiative to provide free coaching to over one lakh students to prepare for national competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

The state government will provide high-quality preparation material and coaching to MPC and BiPC students studying in its 1,355 junior colleges.

This is the first time ever that such a large-scale effort has been made in the state’s education system to help students from economically weaker backgrounds compete at the national level, the government said.

It termed the initiative historic under the leadership of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The study material being given to students for free for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics has been specially prepared by a team of top subject experts from both government and private colleges over a period of six months.

To make sure students benefit fully from this support, the government has also extended college timings from 9.30 a.m.- 4:.00 p.m. to 9.00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Every day, students have now started receiving at least two dedicated hours of coaching based on new material. Junior Lecturers have been trained to teach the content effectively.

Along with free coaching material, the government has also introduced weekly tests, performance reviews, and regular progress tracking -- best practices typically found in top private institutions -- now being implemented in government colleges.

“This initiative is about giving every student, no matter where they come from, a fair chance to succeed,” said Lokesh.

“We are creating an environment where every child in Andhra Pradesh can dream big and prepare confidently for JEE, NEET, and other national-level exams,” he said.

According to the minister, this step will benefit over one lakh students in 1,355 junior colleges in the government sector and is aimed at bridging the gap between private and government education.

"Our government firmly believes that quality education must be a right, not a privilege. Our mission is simple: to give every student the confidence, tools, and platform to dream big and achieve bigger," added the minister.