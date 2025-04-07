Anganwadi centres to get energy efficient induction stoves

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government expedited efforts to expand its initiative of providing energy efficient cooking induction stoves to all 55,607 Anganwadi centres in the state from the 11,400 Anganwadi centres.

The Central government agency Bureau of Energy Efficiency is giving support to the state government to provide energy efficient stoves that can reduce expenditure.

Surya Kumari, secretary, women and child welfare department, along with director Venu Gopal Reddy will meet a three-member technical team from Energy Efficiency Services Limited in New Delhi on April 7 for the talks to expand use of energy efficient stoves.

Andhra Pradesh Anganwadis’ earn national praise for clean cooking drive in the country and it secured the No.1 position among 12 major Indian states in energy efficiency through the adoption of modern induction cook tops.

AP’s partnership with EESL marks a major milestone in eliminating the risks of fire accidents and burns and it became a role model for other states.

The AP government is replacing LPG with induction cooking gas due to many benefits.

Induction cooking is 30 per cent more efficient than traditional LPG methods, leading to significant energy savings.

Switching from LPG cylinders to 1,200W induction cooktops will substantially reduce fuel costs at AWCs.

Reduced reliance on LPG will cut carbon emissions, aiding India’s climate change mitigation efforts. Induction cooktops eliminate open flames, reducing the risk of fire hazards and burns and it will provide safe environment for anganwadi staff and children.

It creates safer and more comfortable cooking environments for Anganwadi workers, especially during hot summer months.

As part of a broader study on energy efficiency initiatives across various states, Milind Deore, secretary and Ashok Kumar, deputy director general, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) GOI have appreciated the efforts of Andhra Pradesh for safe cooking practices.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had launched the energy efficient induction stoves two months ago. The BEE, ministry of power appreciated the sustained efforts of AP chief secretary K Vijayanand and secretary Surya Kumari, women and child welfare in promoting clean cooking solutions through advanced technologies.

The women and child welfare department is projected to achieve annual savings of Rs 24 crore using the energy efficient induction stoves and avoid approximately 28,327 tonne CO₂ emissions.