HI felicitates Telangana officials

Hyderabad: Hockey India appreciated Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and the State government for successfully hosting the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad.

On Monday, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey, Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan and Executive Board members felicitated Telangana Hockey Association President Konda Vijay Kumar and Secretary General C R Bheem Singh for their efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the tournament.