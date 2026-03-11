  1. Home
HI felicitates Telangana officials

  11 March 2026
HI felicitates Telangana officials
Hyderabad: Hockey India appreciated Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and the State government for successfully hosting the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad.

On Monday, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey, Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan and Executive Board members felicitated Telangana Hockey Association President Konda Vijay Kumar and Secretary General C R Bheem Singh for their efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the tournament.

FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 QualifiersHockey IndiaRevanth ReddyTelangana Hockey AssociationDilip TirkeyHyderabad Sports Event
