- Raminfo Board Approves Preferential Issuance to Raise Up to ₹62 Crores: Chalks Out Aggressive Growth Plans
- Tragic Suicide Incident Delays Karaikal Express: Kerala Man Found Hanging In Baiyappanahalli Compartment
- Shakambhari Navratri 2024: When is it beginning and how do we celebrate; Know rituals, shubh muhurat and significance
- Daily Forex Rates (18-01-2024)
- AICC issues show cause notice to spokesperson Alok Sharma for remarks on Kamal Nath
- National Half-Day Declared: Central Government Offices Close For Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
- Anganwadi workers conducts massive rally at Gudem Junction
- Dense fog, cold day conditions to continue for two more days in north India: IMD
- Penguin Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- Chandrababu's Ra Kadali Ra meeting begins in Gudivada
Anganwadi workers conducts massive rally at Gudem Junction
Anganwadi workers today took out a massive rally from Gudem Junction to Gurla MRO office.
Janasena Party Chipurupally Constituency Incharge Visinigiri Srinivasa Rao and Chipurupally Constituency Senior Leaders Siga Tavithi Naidu, Palla Ganesh, Alamanda Santhosh Kumar, Majji Shiva, Jammu Kanaka Raju, Jammu Durga Prasad participated in this rally.
