Anganwadi workers receive appointment orders

Saluru/ Parvatipuram: The Minister of Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya handed over appointment orders to newly selected Anganwadi workers under the Saluru ICDS Project on Friday.

The minister said that the state is recruiting approximately 930 Anganwadi workers, and the recruitment process has been completed rapidly. In the district, there were 53 positions advertised, including 2 Anganwadi workers, 2 mini Anganwadi workers, and 2 Anganwadi helper positions within the Saluru project.

The minister presented the appointment orders at her camp office and encouraged the newly appointed candidates to work hard to ensure that children grow up healthy and educated.

She emphasised that the government is committed to supporting the growth of children from their mothers’ wombs in order to foster a healthy society.

She also said the successful completion of the recruitment process, aimed at selecting only the most qualified candidates, and reaffirmed the commitment to expedite future recruitments in the state.