Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to AR Rahman’s controversial remarks, says industry has changed

Mumbai: Veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi has responded to the recent controversy surrounding Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman’s remarks about the Hindi film industry, suggesting that change is an inevitable part of the evolving landscape.

Speaking to one of the leading news agencies during promotions for his upcoming film Mayasabha, Jaaferi reflected on how the entertainment industry has transformed over his four-decade career. Drawing parallels between broader societal shifts and changes within cinema, he said the industry — much like the world at large — has been reshaped by technology and shifting cultural norms.

Asked whether he recognised any of the dynamics referenced by Rahman, who suggested in a recent interview that his opportunities in Bollywood had diminished due to shifting power structures and “communal” factors, Jaaferi steered the conversation towards wider industry trends. He said that developments such as digital media, artificial intelligence and evolving audience behaviour — including shortening attention spans among younger generations — had altered how content is created and consumed.

“Industry has changed like the world has changed,” Jaaferi said, noting that storytelling formats and commercial pressures now play a significant role in shaping films and projects.

Rahman’s comments, made during an interview with BBC Asian Network, triggered a strong public response. The composer suggested that over the past eight years, shifts in Bollywood’s power dynamics — including influences linked to religion, regional identity and internal politics — may have affected the work he was offered in the industry. His remarks sparked debate across social media and traditional outlets, with many interpreting them as implying discrimination or bias within Bollywood.

Following the backlash, Rahman released a video clarification, stressing that his comments were misunderstood and that he had “never meant to hurt anyone”. He described India as his inspiration and reaffirmed his commitment to music as a unifying force rooted in cultural celebration.