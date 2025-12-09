ANGRAU inter-collegiate sports & cultural fest concludes

TIRUPATI: The valedictory ceremony of the second phase of the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) Inter-Collegiate Sports and Cultural Competitions was held on Monday with senior academic leaders urging students to integrate sports into their daily lives.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest and Vice Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University Dr JV Ramana said that sports must become an integral part of every student’s routine along with academics.

Participation in physical activities, he noted, helps students strengthen both body and mind and plays a crucial role in fostering overall personality development.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park Curator C Selvam emphasised that sports and cultural events build confidence, teamwork, and essential life skills among students.

He encouraged all students to take part in such activities irrespective of winning or losing, describing participation itself as a valuable learning experience.

Students from 19 colleges under ANGRAU competed across a wide range of sports, cultural, and personality-development events.

The Agriculture College, Bapatla, emerged as the overall champion in sports categories, while it also secured the overall championship in cultural and elocution events.

The programme was attended by Dean of Student Affairs Dr G Ramachandra Rao, Registrar Dr MV Ramana, Dr M Reddy Shekhar, Dr Jagapathi Ramayya, Dr Ravikanth Reddy, faculty members, and a large number of students.