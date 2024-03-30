Anguished over denial of ticket, Nagarjuna quits party post

Cheepurupalli(Vizianagaram): TDP incharge for Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency resigned from his post in protest over denial of Assembly ticket to him. It may be noted that party has allotted Cheepurupalli to Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao.

In fact, Kala Venkata Rao is a close relative of Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna has been working in the constituency for the past five years. He contested against Botcha Satyanarayana in 2019 and was defeated but he didn’t budge. He has been staying in the constituency and developing the party, supporting the cadre in all aspects.

The party high command has been searching for a suitable candidate who can successfully counter Satyanarayana. In the process, party tapped former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao to take on Satyanarayana but he refused to contest here.

Finally, party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has chosen Kala Venkata Rao to face Satyanarayana. Upset by the decision, Nagarjuna resigned from the post of constituency in-charge soon after the announcement of candidates.

Expressing anguish over the party decision, Nagarjuna said that his services were ignored by the party and he was feeling betrayed. Cadre, who have been with Nagarjuna for the past five years, staged a dharna against the high command’s move and burnt party pamphlets. They demanded the party to do justice the young leader.

On the other hand, the party announced Kalisetti Appala Naidu as MP candidate for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency.