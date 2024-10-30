Anil Chandra Punetha assumed charge as the State Vigilance Commissioner

Live
Anil Chandra Punetha has taken charge as Vigilance Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday at the state secretariat. Punetha, a retired IAS officer, was recently appointed as Vigilance Commissioner by the state government.
Amaravati: Anil Chandra Punetha has taken charge as Vigilance Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday at the state secretariat. Punetha, a retired IAS officer, was recently appointed as Vigilance Commissioner by the state government. Earlier he served as the Chief Secretary of the state government and before that he worked as CCLA. A 1984 IAS batch Officer Punetha started his career as Sub-Collector of Rajampet, Kadapa District and worked in various capacities in key departments of the state.
As the post of State Vigilance Commissioner has been vacaAnil Chandra Punetha assumed charge as the State Vigilance Commissionernt for some time, the state government has recently appointed Punetha in the post. From now onwards there will be a chance to solve all pending vigilance cases related to the state.
Many officials and employees congratulated Anil Chandra Punetha on his assumption of charge as the State Vigilance Commissioner.
(Issued by: Director Information & Public Relations Department AP Secre