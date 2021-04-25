Anil Kumar inspects Government Hospital in Nellore, fires on staff over lack of facilities

State Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at the Dargamitta Government Hospital. He was outraged at the staff for not providing the minimum facilities. The minister directed that action be taken without embarrassment to the corona victims. Yesterday (Saturday) too, Minister Anil conducted surprise inspections in hospitals.

The Minister directed the doctors of Narayana covid Hospital to take steps to provide better medical services to the covid victims. Asked about the services provided to patients at the hospital. Inquired about the quality of the meal. Patients coming in for treatment are expected to take the necessary steps without difficulty. Hospital officials were instructed to see to it and has been directed that admissions were not delayed.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases continue to spike in Andhra Pradesh. In the lastest bulletin released on Saturday, 11,698 corona positive cases were reported and 37 people dead. So far 10,18,031 people in the state have been affected by corona. Among the 37 deaths, siz deaths reported in East Godavari and Nellore districts, followed by four each in Anantapur and Chittoor districts and three each in West Godavari district, two each in Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts and one in Prakasam district lost one.