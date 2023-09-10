Anil Kumar lashes Naidu, lauds YS Jagan for acting honest against corruption

Former minister Anil Kumar Yadav questioned Chandrababu Naidu as to how someone who claims to not even own a watch could afford a lawyer who charges Rs.1 crore per hour. Speaking at a media conference in Nellore, Yadav also accused BJP state president Purandeshwari of trying to protect Naidu, and suggested her to let the law take its own course.



Anil Kumar further criticised Pawan Kalyan for overreacting on the arrest of Naidu and making fuss. He said while Nara Lokesh remained silent, Pawan Kalyan has engaged in petty politics. He also mentioned the leaked audio of Atchennaidu stating that people were not coming out on the streets to support Chandrababu.

Anil Yadav accused Chandrababu Naidu of being involved in the skill development scam and becoming an accused in the case. He praised Chief Minister Jagan for acting honestly in the arrest of Chandrababu and stated that it sent a message to the people that no matter who makes a mistake, they will not let it go. Yadav also expressed confidence that Chandrababu would never become Chief Minister again.