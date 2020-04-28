Anil Kumar Yadav slams at Chandrababu, says not to create panic in people over COVID-19

The Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav who held a press meet on Tuesday was severely incensed at the opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu. He criticised Chandrababu for doing miserable politics in the time of crisis. He asserted that it is unfortunate to have an opposition leader like Chandrababu Naidu who constantly spewing venom on the government for no reasons. Speaking about the Coronavirus measures in the state, he said that Andhra Pradesh stands better than all the states in concern with containing the coronavirus. The minister said that the state is tops the list in the country in conducting tests.

Chandrababu is making mockery over doctors who have been striving hard to treat the COVID-19 patients instead of appreciating their relentless job of serving the people, Anil asserted. He also accused that the BJP state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana of making absurd allegations against the government and acting as Chandrababu's mouthpiece. Despite the government gave clarity over Rapid Test kits, there is no point in making criticism, " Anil Kumar opined.

He also said that the government is taking all measures to help the farmers to sell their food grains at minimum support prices. Chandrababu who is sitting in the neighbouring state Telangana has no right to talk about the coronavirus measures in the state.

Meanwhile, there has been a constant rise in the coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh ever since it has increased the COVID-19 tests. As per the latest media health bulletin released by the state nodal officer, the state has reported 82 new positive cases in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 1259 with 258 recovered and 31 fatal cases. The health bulletin states that as many as 5783 samples have been tested so far. Guntur district stands in the second position with 254 cases after Kurnool which has 332 cases.