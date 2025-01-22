Anitha assures development of Vizianagaram dist on all fronts

Vizianagaram: Vangalapudi Anitha, in-charge Minister of this district, assured that the TDP-led NDA government would strive for the development of Vizianagaram district in all aspects and wipe out the backward region tag in a few months.

She said untiring efforts would be made to ensure overall progress of the district.

Anitha instructed the district administration to complete the facelift of all roads by the end of this month. On Tuesday, she along with MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas reviewed the progress of various government schemes here.

In connection with road works, 92 out of total 176 works were already completed and the rest of the works are under progress.

Officials explained that works worth Rs 70 crore were sanctioned but funds were not allocated by the previous YSRCP government. They appealed to the Minister to try to get funds to undertake works.

Anitha said that the previous government has completely ignored the engineering wing of Panchayat Raj department due to lack of funds but now the State government is pumping huge amount of funds to rejuvenate the wing. It would facilitate in the execution of works to improve rural infrastructural facilities in the coming months.

Collector B R Ambedkar explained that they have sanctioned 3,008 works worth Rs 228 crore under MGNREGS and they are under progress.

CC roads and drains are being constructed utilising the funds, he said. Minister Kondapalli Srinivas instructed the revenue officials to identify 20 acres of land in each Assembly constituency to set up small and cottage industries. MLAs and other officials participated in the review meeting.