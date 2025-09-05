  • Menu
Ankurarpana for Pavitrotsavams performed

Priest performs Ankurarpana for Pavitrotsavams in Tiruchanoor on Thursday

Tirupati: The Ankurarpanam for annual Pavitrotsavams in Tiruchanoor was held on Thursday evening.On September 5, Pavitra Pratista, September 6,...

Tirupati: The Ankurarpanam for annual Pavitrotsavams in Tiruchanoor was held on Thursday evening.

On September 5, Pavitra Pratista, September 6, Pavitra Samarpana and September 7, Pavitra Purnahuti will be observed. Temple DyEO Harindranath and other staff were present.

