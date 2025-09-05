Live
- OpenAI to Launch AI-Powered Jobs Platform, Taking Direct Aim at LinkedIn
- Sanjeev Nanda on the Growing Trend of Swadeshi Luxury Weddings in India
- Happy Teachers’ Day 2025 Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Share With Your Beloved Mentors
- Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Significance
- Agri Minister Shivraj visits flood-affected areas in Pb
- GST rates cut will benefit the poor and middle class, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu
- Facebook Revives Its Classic “Poke” with a Modern Twist
- Flood of jobs in govt sector, over 60L youth employed: Yogi
- 6,793 illegal structures on 780 acres of deemed forest land in Pb
- HP rain fury: Landslide in Kullu leaves one dead
Ankurarpana for Pavitrotsavams performed
Highlights
Tirupati: The Ankurarpanam for annual Pavitrotsavams in Tiruchanoor was held on Thursday evening.On September 5, Pavitra Pratista, September 6,...
Tirupati: The Ankurarpanam for annual Pavitrotsavams in Tiruchanoor was held on Thursday evening.
On September 5, Pavitra Pratista, September 6, Pavitra Samarpana and September 7, Pavitra Purnahuti will be observed. Temple DyEO Harindranath and other staff were present.
Next Story