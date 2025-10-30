Ankurarpanam held

Tirumala: Ankurarpanamfete for the annual Pushpayagam was held at Vasanta Mandapam in Tirumala on Wednesday evening. Earlier, Acharya Ritwik Varanam was held, traditionally assigning the duties to priests, who perform the rituals during Pushpayagam. Meanwhile, in connection with annual Pushpayagam, Snapana Tirumanjanam, procession of flowers, followed by Pushpayagam in Kalyanotsava Mandapam will take place from 1 pm to 5 pm on Thursday, where in the floral bath will be rendered to the Utsava deities with tonnes of varieties of flowers.

TTD has cancelled Tiruppavada Seva, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Arjita Brahmotsavam on Thursday (October 30) following the rituals.