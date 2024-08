Ankurarpanam held

Tirumala : Beejavapanamor Ankurarpanam ritual in connection with annual Pavitrotsavam was observed in Tirumala on Wednesday evening.

As a part of it, Senadhipathi varu was taken to Vasanta Mandapam and the rituals of Mritsangrahanam for Ankurarpanam was performed.

Temple officials and religious staff were present.

TTD has cancelled Sahasra Deepalankara Seva in connection with this fete.