ANM, Asha workers carry a woman in doli

Vizianagaram: In a humanitarian gesture, the Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker of Gudilova village in S Kota mandal shifted a 25-year-old tribal woman by carrying in doli on Sunday. They walked at least two km from hilly terrain to the nearby motorable road with the help of victim's family members.

According to the sources, Janni Manga gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday morning. Though the mother and baby were well on Saturday, mother Manga suffered with stomach pain on Sunday morning. Manga's husband informed the local ANM Chadaram Parvathidevi and ASHA worker Laxmi about the plight of the victim. ANM Parvathidevi and ASHA worker Laxmi reached the spot and advised to shift her to S Kota hospital for treatment.

ANM and ASHA workers informed the 108-emergency ambulance staff and started their journey from hilly terrain to nearby motor able road. Later, the medical team picked up the victim and shifted to S Kota PHC. Manga is said to be out of danger and under doctor's observation. The family members and villagers thanked the ANM and ASHA workers.