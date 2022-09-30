Anna canteen building turns 6th division Sachivalayam

Chittoor: Residents of Sanjaygandhi Nagar, Industrial estate, Raghuram Colony and Journalist Colony are happy with government move to shift the 6th division Sachivalayam to Anna canteen building.

During TDP regime, Anna canteen was started in August 2018 in Chittoor by spending over Rs 90 lakh. As a result of closing it three years ago, the anna canteen building wore a deserted look. Recently, the authorities concerned have shifted the Sachivalayam office to Chittoor Anna canteen building which is highly accessible for residents.

It may be recalled here that 6th division Sachivalayam was earlier established at a distant place, 2 km far away for the residents to avail the services. The Hans India has published several reports earlier for shifting 6th ward Sachivalayam to Anna canteen building for mitigating the miseries of the residents.

Having gone through the reports of The Hans India, Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna has shifted Sachivalayam to Chittoor Anna canteen building a couple of days ago.

As a result, over 2,500 residents belonging to Sanjagandhi Nagar, Industrial estate, Raghuram Colony and Journalists Colony hailing the government and thanked the commissioner for the same.