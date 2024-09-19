Anna Canteen caters to hunger pangs of weaker sections

Anakapalli : Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu mentioned that the alliance government’s aim is to provide meals to the poor.

Ayyanna Patrudu along with District Collector Vijaya Krishnan inaugurated Anna Canteen near the Area Hospital in Narsipatnam Municipality on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayyanna Patrudu mentioned that with the inspiration drawn from former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the exercise of providing food for Rs.5 through more than 200 Anna Canteens in the state has been launched.

The Assembly Speaker said that the government would establish canteens for the poor in every constituency. Later, Ayyanna Patrudu and the District Collector had lunch at the Anna Canteen.

Earlier, a ‘Hospital Development Society’ meeting was held at the Government Area Hospital. Speaking at the venue, the Assembly Speaker stated that his aim is to bring lost glory to Narsipatnam NTR Government Hospital. He recalled the projects undertaken during his tenure. He said that pregnant women should not be referred to private hospitals from the government hospital.

He questioned the hospital superintendent why the committee was not formed three months after the MLA took oath. He advised the hospital staff to pay attention to the deficiencies in the management of services and fix a special price for private ambulances. Further, Ayyanna Patrudu assured that equipment required for the surgeries and another sixth water plant will be provided in the hospital premises.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Vijaya Krishnan promised to grant a new ambulance to the hospital. RDO Jayaram, hospital superintendent Dr. Neelaveni and medical officers of various departments participated in the review meeting.