Anna Canteen set on fire in Tenali

Guntur: Some unidentified persons set fire to Anna Canteen in Tenali town on Saturday mid-night. Locals, who noticed the fire, controlled the flames and informed police. The police went to the spot and inquired about the incident.

The TDP activists and leaders expressed ire for setting fire to Anna Canteen. They sat on the road at the canteen and raised slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government. They condemned the incident and demanded stern action against the accused.

Condemning the incident, TDP Tenali town president Khuddus said Anna Canteen is useful for feeding the poor. He criticised that it is a public property and it is the responsibility of the government to protect the canteen.