Anna Canteens inaugurated at different places in Nellore city

Nellore : A festive look prevailed in Nellore with the people’s representatives inaugurating Anna Canteens at various places in the city on Friday.

Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development Ponguru Narayana inaugurated the Anna Canteen at Peddabazar area while Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy at Santhapet. Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy inaugurated the Anna Canteen at Vijayamahal gate centre and his wife and Kovuru MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi at Tadikala Bazar center along with party leaders and officials.

Akshaya Foundation supplied the items in Nellore. On the occasion, the Ministers and MP served food items personally to the people visiting the Anna Canteens. On the first day of inauguration atthe Anna Canteen at Vijayamahal Gate Centre, breakfast, meals and dinner were served free of cost to the people as Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy sponsored the food on Friday. Public in good numbers thronged the Anna Canteens at various places, had breakfast, lunch and dinner and felt overjoyed after consuming the items. They thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his initiative in reintroducing the Anna Canteens.