Annamaiah sankeertans spread Srivari Vaibhavam in Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy stated that the 32,000 odd sankeertans penned by Saint Poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya have spread the glory of Lord Venkateswara across the world.

He was participating in the 29th day of Yogavashista - Sri Dhanwantari Maha Mantra Parayanam conducted by the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham at the Nada Neerajanam Mandapam in Tirumala on Friday morning.

On the occasion of 612th birth anniversary of the Telugu Padakavita Pitamaha Sri Annamacharya, the Additional EO said Annamaiah had written 32,000 sankertanas with the essence of Vedas in simple language, the Addl EO said. Marking the occasion Venkateshwarlu, Harikatha lecturer of SV College of Music and Dance presented a melodious Annamaiah sankeertan depicting the Dasavatara Vaisishtyam of the Lord.

Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal Sri KSS Avadhani later explained and recited the virus removal mantras from the 69th section of the Yoga Vasishtyam written by Sri Valmiki Maharshi in the Ramayana. DyEOs Balaji, Damodar, Venkataiah, Health officer Dr RR Reddy and other officials participated.