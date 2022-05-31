Annamayya district: 3,000 youth get offer letters at job mela

B Kothakota (Annamayya dist): A large number of unemployed youth attended the mega job mela organised at ZP High School in B Kothakota mandal of Annamayya district on Monday. As many as 57 companies participated in the event and provided jobs to more than 3,000 youth with salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

This is the first time after floating of Annamayya district such a mega job mela was organised with the initiation of Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy and Tamballapalle MLA P Dwarakanath Reddy with an aim to provide employment to youth in Tamballapalle.

On the occasion, the aspirants have expressed joy after securing jobs with a high-salaries and appealed to the MP and MLA to organise more such job melas in Tamballapalle. Addressing the gathering, Rajampet MP recalled that during his tour in Tamballapalle constituency he had received several representations from unemployed youth seeking jobs. He urged the youth to utilise the opportunity.

Tamballapalle MLA P Dwarakanatha Reddy said that he will ensure all round development of constituency as their family remain grateful to the people for extending support for several years. Collector P S Girisha advised the youth who got jobs in the companies to strive hard in their profession as it will helps them to achieve life goals.

Madanapalle RDO Murali, ZPTCs, MPTCs, Sarpanches and representatives from various companies were present.