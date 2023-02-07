Annamayya Sankeertanas to be popularised more

Tirupati: Among the scores of Sankeertanas penned by saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya, the Sankeertanas which are yet to be popular, should be tuned with new ones and given massive publicity, said TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy.

This was to see more and more Annamayya songs become popular boosting the promotion of bhakti cult more so Venkateswara Vaibhavam, he said. The TTD EO held a review meeting here on Monday on promotion of Sankeertanas said the 270 Sankeertanas which were given new tunes will be popularised in the public by presenting them with the budding singers on the Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala.

All these Sankeertanas will be telecasted live on SVBC as well on TTD website, YouTube, other social media platforms, etc., Along with the songs, the texts will also be displayed while telecasting these sankeertans, he noted. In the second phase arrangements were made to give new tunes to 340 more Sankeertanas and directed the music directors to complete the task within scheduled time.

The EO also said the new songs shall be recorded and played in all the TTD sub-temples, information centres, etc., "We are also contemplating to train those who are interested in learning these Sankeertanas," he maintained.

SVBC chairman Saikrishna Yachendra, JEO Sada Bhargavi, Annamacharya Project directori Vibhishana Sharma, singers, music directors were also present.