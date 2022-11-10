Annavaram temple hundi collection touches Rs 1.31 cr

Annavaram (Kakinada District): The hundi collection of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, Annavaram, has touched Rs 1,31,30,965 in twenty days. The revenue through hundi includes Rs 1,26,81,865 in cash, coins worth Rs 4,49,100, gold items 58 grams and silver items 488 grams. USA dollars 101 and Singapore dollars two were found during hundi counting held on Thursday.

The counting was monitored by temple Executive Officer and Joint Commissioner NVSS Murthy, temple staff, priests and Srivari Seva members.

In view of the sacred Karthika Masam, devotees in large numbers visited the temple, hence the hundi collections also increased. Also, several devotees performing vratams and special pujas added to the steep rise in hundi income.

Meanwhile, some devotees alleged that the temple authorities failed to provide adequate accommodation to them and also failed to control the swelling devotees particularly at Annadanam. Devotees have demanded to take immediate steps to regulate huge rush at Annadanam and Prasadam centres. They also demanded reasonable price for coconut, flowers, vratam and puja materials.