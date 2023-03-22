Annual fest 'Dhruva' held at Lendi

Vizianagaram: Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman K Rama Mohan Rao participated in the annual fest 'Dhruva' conducted for electronics and communication students at Lendi engineering college here on Tuesday.

Addressing the students, he advised the students to have appropriate plan to reach top positions and self-confidence is the best way to achieve goals. He also said students should have self-control, discipline, learning from others, good friends, listening to elders, acquiring knowledge, and having a clear mind.

Chairman of the college P Madhusudana Rao said student unions should work towards building morale. Principal of the college Dr V V Rama Reddy said employment opportunities should be provided to students.

Later, various cultural programmes were organised and prizes were presented to students, who excelled in project expo, technical quiz, treasure hunt, paper presentation and sports competitions.

HOD Dr Rajan Babu, Vice-Principal Dr Haribabu Tammineni and others were present. Similarly, another festival of CSE department Utkarsh also concluded. Principal Dr VV Rama Reddy and Head of Computer Science Department Dr A Ramarao presented prizes to students, who performed brilliantly in various sports, technology exhibitions. Students of various colleges participated in the programmes.