Annual national conference ‘IHRSCON 2025’ concludes

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Heart Rhythm Society (IHRS) successfully concluded its annual national conference, ‘IHRSCON 2025’ in Visakhapatnam.

The event brought together leading experts, researchers, and practitioners in cardiac electrophysiology for three days of scientific exchange, innovation and collaboration, with the theme ‘one rhythm, one goal: advancing EP through collaboration’.

The conference provided a critical platform for discussing latest advancements in arrhythmia management and fostering knowledge sharing among medical professionals. Key topics included management of arrhythmias including newer technologies of catheter ablation and technological innovations transforming the field of electrophysiology.

Allamsetty Suresh, organising secretary of IHRSCON and senior consultant cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Medicover Hospital, MVP branch, C. Narasimhan, organising chairman of IHRSCON 2025, head of electrophysiology, AIG Hospital, Hyderabad, Ajay Naik, president of the IHRS, director of electrophysiology, CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad spoke. Senior electrophysiologists from India, USA, Taiwan, UK, Australia and Sri Lanka were present.