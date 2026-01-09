Another major move made towards establishment of SCoR

Visakhapatnam: In a major step towards establishing South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters at the earliest, 959 employees, who are currently working in South Central Railway, would be transferred for the operation of the South Coast Railway Zonal office.

This apart, additional staff and filling of vacant posts would be looked into at the earliest.

Jointly taken by South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and South Coast Railway General Manager Sandeep Mathur at the South Central Railway Zonal headquarters, Rail Nilayam, the decision was made as part of accelerating the establishment of the new railway zone.

The Principal Chief Personnel Officers Siddharth Katti and LVSS Patrudu approved the decision. The move is considered crucial in providing human resources for various departments and categories to work at the South Coast Railway Zonal headquarters.

The transfer of 959 employees, along with additional staff, 22 personnel from the South Central Railway’s Vijayawada, Guntakal, and Guntur divisions on a temporary basis to the South Coast Railway has been welcomed across the sections.

The non-gazetted cadre is essential for smooth administration and operation of the South Coast Railway Zone.

Chalasani Gandhi, the founding convener of the South Coast Railway Zone Struggle Committee and a member of the DRUCC Waltair Division described the move as an effective decision.

Arrangements have been fast-tracked by the state government to inaugurate the South Coast Railway Zone office at the 6th and 7th floors of The Deck building in Siripuram, Visakhapatnam. Plans are on to invite Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for the inaugural of the office.

The railway zone operation commences as soon as the railway zone gazette notification is issued.