Anti-human trafficking awareness programme held

Puttaparthi: Marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, an awareness programme was organised on Wednesday at Mangalakara Degree College, Sri Sathya Sai district.

The event was conducted under the directions of District SP V Ratna. Puttaparthi DSP Vijay Kumar participated as the chief guest.

During the programme, DSP Vijay Kumar unveiled a special awareness poster jointly developed by ATSEC India Andhra Pradesh Chapter, HELP Organisation, and Jana Jagruthi. He emphasised that human trafficking was not just a social issue but a deep-rooted, organised crime. He stressed the need for strict enforcement of laws, intelligence-based investigations and strong societal cooperation to combat trafficking. He added that both the legal and police systems in Andhra Pradesh were playing a crucial role in eradicating human trafficking, and called for every citizen to support these efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Jana Jagruthi Project Director Anjaneyulu highlighted the importance of not just prevention but also rehabilitation of victims with dignity, timely compensation, mental health care, and restoration of their rights.

The poster which was released carried the slogan: “Every police officer, legal professional, and social worker must work together to stop human trafficking.” The initiative urged authorities to leverage technology, coordinate across States and nations and track financial transactions to dismantle trafficking networks.

Jana Jagruthi announced ongoing district-wide awareness campaigns to build a trafficking-free society.

The event was attended by college principal Ramesh Babu, faculty, students, project manager Anjaneyulu, MEA Ashok, ANM Haritha, ORWs and PEs.