Anti-ragging awareness programme held at SVU

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University recently organised an ‘Anti-Ragging Awareness Programme’ under the direction of the Student Welfare and Cultural Department. This initiative aimed to educate students about the adverse effects of ragging and foster a safe, inclusive campus environment.

Addressing the students, Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu urged students, both seniors and juniors, to be vigilant about ragging and avoid any involvement in it. He underlined the severe repercussions of ragging on students' lives, underscoring that it is a punishable offense with stringent consequences. He advised students to stay informed about the dangers of drugs and cybercrime, encouraging them to focus on building a secure and prosperous future.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao shared that the university has installed several awareness sign boards across campus to reinforce the message. Registrar Prof M Bhupati Naidu advocated for a sense of mentorship towards juniors, treating them with respect and guiding them through their academic journey.

College Development Council Dean Prof N Chandrayudu, Principal of SVU College of Science Prof KT Ramakrishna Reddy, DSP Venkata Narayana, faculty members and others were present.