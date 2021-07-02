ANU staff felicitates Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh

Ongole: Celebrating the State Cabinet's decision to establish Andhra Kesari University in Ongole, the teaching and non-teaching staff of Acharya Nagarjuna University PG Centre here felicitated Education Minster Dr Audimulapu Suresh on Friday for his efforts in realising the decades-long dream of having district's own university.

Speaking to the staff of ANU PG Centre, the Minister said that the university will have 19 departments at first and introduce teacher training course on the campus. He said that the university will start functioning after the infrastructure is provided with Rs 200 crore and will be developed in phases with additional Rs 140 crore.

The ANU special officer Dr Banana Krishna, OSD for Andhra Kesari University Dr KVN Raju, Nirmala Mani, Sivaji Vanita and others also participated in the programme.