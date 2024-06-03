Anxiety mounts as counting day nears

Anantapur: When everyone was excited about exit polls, many in YSRCP camp and a section of TDP camp are not taking exit poll predictions seriously, reasoning that they could be wrong.

With barely 48 hours left for the trickling of the results of general elections, some candidates are getting consolation from exit polls, while others argue that they are mere predictions and could be right or wrong.

Meanwhile, betting agents are more anxious of losing if the exit polls go wrong after the counting on June 4. Punters, who bet big on candidates and parties, were worried a lot after observing the exit polls and eagerly waiting for the actual results.

A TDP activists, who strived for the victory of local party candidate, says that life will be promising only if that candidate wins and TDP comes to power. Otherwise, it would be a disaster for me and my family also, he added.

TDP activist Raju says that he had a very hard time when TDP lost in 2019 elections. He said that he is banking on party victory and the exit polls have boosted his confidence. ‘But if calculations go wrong and TDP fails to capture power, life will be a big struggle for me. Many lives and families are involved with the destinies of political parties,’ he lamented. If the candidate loses and the party fails to form government, there will be no future of active party activists, he opined.

Only wealthy candidates, having prosperous businesses, can sustain even after the debacle, and a section of active workers would cling on to their leader, said Kishore (not real name), who worked as a personal assistant to a leader, who is currently an ex-MLA.

Susmitha, YSRCP leader’s wife says that party workers are real people, their world collapses when a party fails to recapture power or when it loses its status as the ruling party.