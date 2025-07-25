AP allocated over Rs 375 cr for tourism projects

New Delhi: The Union ministry of tourism has sanctioned projects worth Rs 375.07 crore for Andhra Pradesh in the fiscal year 2024-25 under various Central sector schemes, Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to questions by MPs Sana Satish Babu and Beeda Masthan Rao Yadav, the minister said that schemes like Swadesh Darshan, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD), and PRASHAD are aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure in coordination with state efforts.

Key projects include development of the Suryalanka Beach Experience with Rs 97.52 crore and the Borra Caves–Araku–Lambasingi circuit with Rs 29.87 crore under Swadesh Darshan 2.0. Under the CBDD scheme, Rs 25 crore each has been allocated for Ahobilam and Nagarjuna Sagar Buddhist heritage projects.

Additionally, under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, Rs 77.91 crore has been proposed for Gandikota’s fort and gorge area, and Rs 94.44 crore for the Akhanda Godavari project in Rajamahendravaram.

The PRASHAD scheme will fund Rs 25.33 crore for infrastructure development at Annavaram temple town.

Minister Shekhawat also mentioned that three earlier-approved projects worth Rs 124.89 crore are still under implementation, and Rs 147.46 crore was spent between 2014–18 under the original Swadesh Darshan scheme for coastal and Buddhist circuit development in the state.