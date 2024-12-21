AP always stands as a beacon of innovation: CII Chairman

Tirupati: The inaugural edition of the CII Andhra Pradesh Innovation & Entrepreneurship Conclave took place at Hotel Taj, Tirupati, on Friday, drawing together a distinguished group of leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs committed to exploring sustainable growth opportunities.

Addressing the delegates, Chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh Dr V Murali Krishna emphasised the State’s longstanding tradition of innovation, saying that Andhra Pradesh has always stood as a beacon of innovation, leveraging its immense talent and resources to foster growth and development. “Together, let us pave the way for a more inclusive, innovative and prosperous future”, he averred.

IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana underscored the importance of integrating startups and technology for regional development. He highlighted Tirupati’s strategic advantages in accessing robust ecosystems and urged industries to utilise available government schemes to build a thriving entrepreneurial environment.

Chairman of CII Tirupati Zone Puushpit Garg spoke about the critical role of collaboration in driving economic progress and observed that innovation and entrepreneurship are the twin engines driving economic growth and technological advancement.

Past Chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh Vijay Naidu Galla linked local opportunities to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. He expressed confidence in Tirupati’s potential to become a hub for sustainable development, aligning economic growth with global sustainability standards. Senior Regional Manager at NRDC and Head of the WIPO Technology Innovation Center Dr Bijay Kumar Sahu called for enhanced support systems to nurture entrepreneurial ventures that align with sustainability goals. Digital Technology Consultant Sunil David pointed out the role of AI in transforming markets and stressed the importance of manufacturing sectors adopting technology to optimize operations.

President of the Technology Companies Association of Andhra Pradesh (TCOAP) Vamsi Krishna Rayala shared insights on Tirupati’s burgeoning IT sector. He noted that the city is home to over 50 IT companies and 10 multinational corporations, contributing significantly to the State’s economy.