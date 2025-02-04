AP assembly appoints chairmen for three committees

A formal notification has been issued declaring the appointment of chairmen for key financial committees in the Andhra Pradesh legislature. The announcement confirms Pulavarthi Ramanjaneyulu as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Kuna Ravikumar as the chairman of the Public Sector Undertakings Committee, and Vegulla Jogeswara Rao as the chairman of the Estimates Committee.

Speaker Ayyannapatrudu's office confirmed the completion of the appointment process for these important financial committees, which play a crucial role in scrutinizing government expenditures and policies. As part of the formation, nine members have been appointed from among the 175 MLAs and three members from the 58 Legislative Council members to each of the three committees.

The establishment of these committees marks a significant step in ensuring accountability and transparency in the state's financial management. The Speaker's office has expressed confidence that the newly appointed chairmen will lead their respective committees effectively, contributing to the governance and oversight of state financial operations.