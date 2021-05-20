AP assembly budget session: YS Jagan focuses in education sector, allocates Rs. 24,624 crore

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly believes that the real asset given to children is education. The state has a number of programs in place to provide students with the highest standards of education. Students are moving forward with the goal of a golden future.



This was made clear once again by the allocation for the education sector in the 2021-22 annual budget introduced by the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday.



Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy today introduced the budget in the Assembly. On this occasion, it was revealed that Rs 24,624.22 crore has been allocated for the education sector.



About, Rs 3,500 crore has been earmarked for development of schools under Nadu-Nedu, Rs 1,200 crore for Jagananna Gorumudda, Rs 750 crore for Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Rs. 1973 crore for higher education. In the last budget, Rs. 22,604.01 crore has been allotted for the education and now it was enhanced to Rs. 24,624 crore.

