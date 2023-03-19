AP Assembly Budget sessions: 11 TDP members suspended from the house for a day

Andhra Pradesh Assembly meetings continue for the sixth day on Sunday and the TDP members started agitating demanding an adjournment resolution on the increased electricity charges. However, the Speaker rejected the adjournment motion before the adjournment of the House. With this, the ministers are introducing demands in the House amidst the agitations of the TDP.



In this order, TDP protested with placards saying the government is setting up meters for motor creating hurdles to the farmers. TDP raised concern alleging Rs 6,000 crore scam is meters for motors and surrounded speaker podium. For a while there was confusion in the Assembly and the speaker announced the suspension of 11 TDP members for one day.



The suspended TDP members include, Ganababu, Velagapudi Ramakrishna, Atchchennaidu, Nimmala Chinnarajappa, Adireddy Bhavani and others.