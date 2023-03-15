AP Assembly Budget sessions begins with question hour, house to thank governor for speech

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session started on the second day. At the beginning of the meeting, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram took up the question hour session. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will place the decisions taken in the BAC meeting before the House. Later, MLA Kolusu Parthasaradhi will move the resolution expressing thanks for the Governor's speech in the House. Afterwards, former minister Kannababu will speak on the vote of thanks.

On the other hand, TDP members are set to ask important questions in the question and answer session that will be held in the assembly today. He will be questioned on the measures taken to promote Prakruti Sedhyam in the state. The TDP will also question the government on the impact of the water resources of the Rayalaseema region due to the Upper Bhadra drainage project being constructed by Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Minister Ambati Rambabu fired at the behaviour of Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy alleging that the latter had come to block the meeting. Ambati Rambabu accused Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of speaking at the behest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.