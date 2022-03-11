AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Budget of Rs. 2,56 lakh crore introduced, here are allocations

The Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Rajendranath Reddy has introduced the annual budget of Rs. 2.56,256 crore in the assembly on Friday. Among the budget allocated, Rs. 2.08 lakh crore is revenue expenditure followed by Rs 47,996 crore for capital expenditure, Rs. 17,036 estimated revenue deficit, Rs 48,724 crore fiscal deficit.



Going by the allocations, the government has allocated Rs. 18,000 crore for the YSR Pension Kanuka, Rs. 3900 crores for Rythu Bharosa Scheme, Rs 13,630 crore for the Agriculture sector, Rs. 20,962 crore for Backward classes development, Rs. 11,387 crore for the Agriculture Marketing sector, Rs. 2014 crore for Higher Education sector, Rs. 68,306 crore Financial services sector, Rs. 1568 crore for Animal Husbandry and Diary, Rs.17,109 crore for rural development, Rs. 10,281 crore for electricity sector Rs. 27,706 crore for the Secondary Education sector, Ra. 685 crore for Tourism and forestry, Rs 685 crore for Science and Technology, Rs. 3719 crore for civil supplies services, Rs. 11,482 crore irrigation sector, Rs. 4420 crore General Eco services, Rs 10,201 crore for financial backward sectors.

The government has further allocated Rs. 2500 crore for Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Rs. 2083 crore for Jagananna Vasato Deevena, Rs. 600 crores for Dwacra, Rs. 200 crores for Distribution of seeds, Rs. 1802 crore free Agriculture insurance scheme, Rs 87,27 for zero-based agriculture, Rs. 2000 crore for Disaster Management, Rs. 18,518 crore for SC Sub Plan Ra, 6145 crores for ST Sub plan, Rs. 2756 crore for Industries sector, Rs. 6,388 crore for EBC Nestam, Rs.6,400 crore for YSR Asara, Rs.800 crore in 2022-23, Rs.4,235.95 crore for YSR Cheyutha, Rs. 372.12 crore for YSR Bima, Rs.260 crore for YSR Vahana Mitra, Rs.200 crore for YSR Nethana Nestham, Rs.25 crore Jagananna Thodu, Rs.590 crore YSR EBC Nestham, Rs.500 crore for YSR Kapu Nestham.

The government has allocated Rs.6,500 crore is proposed for the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme, Rs. 5,000 crore for the material component of MGNREGS, Rs. 4,791.69 crore for the Housing Department towards Pedalandariki Illu, Rs. 8,796.33 crore for Municipal and Urban Development Department, Rs. 290.31 crore for Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, Rs. 8,796.33 crore for Municipal and Urban Development Department, Rs. 7,586.84 crore for Home Department, Rs. 350 crore for Special Development Package Fund, Rs. 372.12 crore for YSR Bima, Rs. 372 crore for Bhima, Rs. 300 crore for Chedodu, Rs.4,235.95 crore for YSR Cheyutha, Rs.15,384.26 crore in 2022-23 for Health, Medical, and Family welfare, Rs.18 crore for RBKs.

The YSRCP government has allocated Rs. 2000 crore for YSR Aarogyasri scheme, Rs.5,000 crore for 2022-23 for free/concessional power supply, Rs. 11 crore for Christian corporation, 455 crore for Brahmin corporation, Rs. 122 crore for Priests, Rs. 1750 crore for minority welfare.





SECRETARIET DEPARTMENT WISE BUDGET ALLOCATION Sl.No DEPARTMENT BE 2021-22 RE 2021-22 BE 2022-23 1 Agriculture Marketing & Co-Operation 11,210.80 10,179.36 11,387.69 2 Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries 1,511.28 1,342.81 1,568.83 3 Backward Classes Welfare 12,387.80 10,864.44 20,962.06 4 Environment, Forest, Science & Technology 806.47 428.59 685.36 5 Higher Education 1,973.16 2,031.24 2,014.30 6 Energy and Infrastructure 6,637.24 12,768.30 10,281.04 7 Secondary Education 24,624.22 23,269.48 27,706.66 8 Department of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Welfare 5,986.16 6,162.06 10,201.60 9 Food & Civil Supplies 3,695.89 2,167.48 3,719.24 10 Finance 58,786.01 54,320.78 58,583.61 11 General Administration 1,128.17 1,012.10 998.55 12 Gram Volunteers/Ward Volunteers and Villages /Wards 2,916.71 2,890.26 3,396.25 13 Health, Medical & Family Welfare 13,830.44 13,702.82 15,384.26 14 Home 7,039.18 7,063.64 7,586.84 15 Housing 4,715.02 3,786.47 4,791.69 16 Water Resources 13,237.78 8,428.23 11,482.37 17 Infrastructure And Investment Department 1,133.10 331.59 1,142.53 18 Industries and Commerce 2,540.24 1,906.08 2,755.17 19 Information Technology, Electronics & Communications 207.89 180.94 212.13 20 Labour and Employment 711.88 688.24 790.04 21 Law 776.91 721.85 924.03 22 Legislature 96.02 102.3 107.16 23 Municipal Administration and Urban Development 8,727.08 8,055.25 8,796.33 24 Minorities Welfare 1,434.00 1,242.96 2,063.15 25 Public Enterprises 1.56 1.04 1.67 26 Planning 510.89 391.99 615.33 27 Panchayat Raj and Rural Development 15,995.25 12,836.53 15,846.43 28 Revenue 5,869.40 3,555.66 5,306.94 29 Department of Real Time Governance 52.11 82.03 52.72 30 Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Innovation 899.31 774.01 969.91 31 Social Welfare 8,156.63 7,343.99 12,728.26 32 Transport, Roads and Buildings 7,594.06 5,975.73 8,581.25 33 Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens 4,301.52 3,255.90 4,322.86 34 Youth and Sports 285.09 242.42 290.31 Total 2,29,779.27 2,08,106.57 2,56,256.56



