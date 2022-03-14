AP Assembly Budget Sessions continues for fifth day, house to hold discussion on budget

The fifth day of Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings has begun on Monday at 9 am with question hour. The house would hold discussion on the budget. On the other hand, the legislative council will meet at 10 am and hold question hour followed by discussion on governor speech and a debate on the budget.



However, the AP assembly was adjourned for 5 minutes amid pandemonium due to TDP members protest. Minister Buggana Rajendranath objected to the behavior of TDP members. He further added that the opposition was trying to obstruct the House everyday and said the government is ready to discuss every issue.

Meanwhile, speaker Tammineni Sitaram expressed his outrage over the TDP members for storming onto the speaker's podium. He expressed displeasure and adjourned the house for five minutes.

The government on Friday has introduced the budget in the assembly with Rs. 2.56 lakh crore. The government has given priority to the agriculture and the implementation of welfare schemes. It also made huge allocations for the development as well.