AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Five TDP MLAs suspended for creating turmoil in the house

The war of words between YSRCP and TDP continued over a series of mystery deaths in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district. The TDP insisted on a debate in the assembly on Monday on the serial deaths. As soon as the meeting started, TDP members blocked the meeting and went into the speaker podium and chanted slogans against the government. Minister of State for Home Affairs Buggana Rajendranath said they were ready to discuss all issues after the question and answer session. The meeting was adjourned as TDP members did not go to their seats.



As soon as the house resumed, the TDP members raised concerns and the government took it seriously. The speaker made a key decision and suspended TDP MLAs Atchennaidu, Butchaiah Chowdhary, Payyavula Keshav, Ramanaidu and DBV Swamy. Speaker Tammineni announced that the suspension would be imposed until the end of the Assembly budget meetings.

TDP members chanted slogans to allow discussion while Deputy CM Alla Nani was making a statement in the House on the serial deaths of Jangareddygudem. The TDP members surrounded the speaker podium shredded the papers. On this occasion, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram expressed his anger over the TDP MLAs.