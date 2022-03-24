AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy briefs on employment guarantee scheme

The 12th day of Andhra Pradesh assembly budget sessions has begun on Wednesday with question hour. State Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy answered a question raised by members on the progress of the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme in Andhra Pradesh. He said that as per the Labour budget approved by the Government of India, 22.45 crore working days have been provided for 23.50 crore working days in the state.



He said as many as 45 lakh to 75 lakh families have been provided employment spending a total of Rs 7507.54 crore on the Employment Guarantee Scheme in the financial year 2021-22. Of this, Rs 4908.09 crore was spent on salaries and Rs 2504.65 crore on material component.



The minister also said that 3,82,130 households claimed to have been completed 100 days of work. The minister told the House that 99.27 per cent of the payroll was completed within 15 days.



As part of today's proceedings, the government will table several bills and annual reports before the House. The government will also keep the budget-demand-grants of various departments for approval in the House. There will be a key debate on the three capitals. There is an opportunity to discuss the scope of legislative-judicial powers.