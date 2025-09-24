AP Assembly Monsoon Session: Key Bills to be Introduced

The ongoing monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is set to witness the introduction of two significant bills on Wednesday. The Coalition Government will present the Aqua Culture Development Authority Amendment Bill alongside the Village and Ward Secretariat Act Amendment Bills.

Minister Dola Sribala Veeranjaneya Swamy is also expected to introduce various law amendment bills concerning the Social Welfare Department. Meanwhile, Minister Atchannaidu will bring forth several law amendment bills tied to the Aqua and Cooperative Departments.

In addition, MLA Kuna Ravikumar will raise a calling attention notice regarding the alleged misuse of the Amruth 2 scheme in the Aamudalavalasa constituency.