AP assembly mourns over death of former MLAs, YS Jagan remembers Konijeti Rosaiah

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Konijeti Rosaiah has continued in public life at various levels from student leader to CM and governor. The legislature mourned several former MLAs, including former CM Rosaiah, who died a few days ago.



A resolution of condolence was introduced in the House on the death of the former member. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan recalled that Rosaiah had served as a minister at five chief ministers in joint Andhra Pradesh. He said that the late stalwart has continued as the Finance Minister even during the reign of YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

YS Jagan said that YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Rosaiah are said to have been good friends and conveyed his deepest condolences to his family.

The CM said he was mourning the death of several other former MLAs such as Valluri Narayanamurthy, VVSS Chaudhary, Kadapa Prabhakar Reddy, Mangamuri Sridhara Krishna Reddy, Garapati Sambashiva Rao, TN Anasuyamma, Patil Venugopal Reddy, Yallasiri - Srinivasu Reddy and Yedlapati Venkat Rao mourned the death. Members of the Legislative Assembly then observed a two-minute silence on the suggestion of Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.