AP assembly passes repeal of three capital bill, it's just interval, says YS Jagan

The AP Government has not given up the idea of three capitals, it is just an interval sais YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the state government will come up with a new bill on three capitals taking legal and other objections into consideration.

The bill to repeal three capital act is only to facilitate the government to come up with a proper revised bill, Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated in the Assembly on Monday. Meanwhile the Assembly passed the repeal bill.

Earlier, the government of Andhra Pradesh informed High Court that it is withdrawing the three capital bill.